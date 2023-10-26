With its abundant geothermal reserves, Indonesia aims to harvest more green energy

Indonesia's biggest geothermal company PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy wants to export clean energy to neighbouring countries as the region looks towards green alternatives and away from fossil fuels.KAMOJANG, West Java: Indonesia's biggest geothermal company PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy, which is state-owned, is hoping to export clean energy to neighbouring countries as the

To extract the energy for human use, wells are created by deep drilling. The piping hot fluids are then drawn from the underground reservoirs through the wells to the earth's surface. On the slopes of Mount Guntur, an active stratovolcano in the West Java province, for instance, geothermal energy is harnessed from the Kamojang crater.

“The energy supply is not intermittent, compared with solar. The solar energy power plant can only operate a certain number of hours per day, and it cannot operate at night.” The company plans to increase this to 1 gigawatt in two years. It also aspires to grow its business and export renewable energy. headtopics.com

Under Indonesian law, energy firms can only sell electricity to state-owned power company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara. The country aims to have renewables make up almost a quarter of its energy mix by 2025, as it tries to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

