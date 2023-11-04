Win: Two tickets to Perth

Download a free travel scrapbook for kids produced by ST Smart Parenting, design its cover and stand to win tickets to Perth. Targeted at primary school pupils, the scrapbook Let’s Go To... Western Australia has 13 pages of activities, best printed out as A4-sized pages in colour. It will help children discover the state’s beautiful places, history, cultures and people.

There is also a section which encourages kids to learn fun facts about the quokka, wombat and other animals found in Western Australia. Kids aged 12 and below can design the cover and submit it for a competition. The participant with the best cover will win two return air tickets to Perth. With 12,500km of coastline, Western Australia boasts some of the world’s most photogenic beaches. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIAJoin a free kite-flying fiesta inspired by Tom And Jerry series’ debut episode Sky’s The Limit. PHOTO: CARTOON NETWORK Head to Marina Barrage’s Green Roof this coming Saturday and Sunday for a kite-flying fiesta hosted by Cartoon Network.The event is inspired by the first localised Tom And Jerry series’ debut episode Sky’s The Limit. The seven-part show features the beloved cartoon cat and mouse taking their rivalry to the next level in Singapore, against HDB blocks, the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort and other iconic locale

