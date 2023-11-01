Wildfires erupt in southern Lebanon, civil defence blames Israeli shells

The flames near the Lebanese border village of Labbouneh could be seen from the coastal city of Tyre, some 25 kilometres north, a Reuters witness said. Reuters could not independently verify the cause of the fires.

"Around 90per cent of the shells are phosphorous bombs," Mousawae said, citing doctors and the army, and adding that fires caused by such shells had a distinct colour. There were no immediate reports of any injuries from Tuesday's fires.

Separately on Tuesday, human rights group Amnesty International accused the Israeli army of firing artillery shells containing white phosphorous in military operations along Lebanon's southern border between Oct 10 and Oct 16.

Earlier this month, the Israeli military said an accusation by Human Rights Watch that it had used white phosphorus munitions in Gaza was "unequivocally false."

