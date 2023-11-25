Widow of French serial killer to face trial over role in three murders

The widow of a French serial killer known as the “ogre of the Ardennes” will face trial from Nov 28 over her role in three murders dating back several decades, including the killing of a British woman whose body was found in a river in 1990. Her husband, who was charged with abduction, rape and murder in the cases, but died in 2021, aged 79, before he could be brought to trial.

The crimes date back to 1988 in the case of Marie-Angele Domece, aged 18, who disappeared from Auxerre, and 1990 for 20-year-old British woman Joanna Parrish, whose naked body was found in the Yonne river which runs through the department of the same name in central France. Her third charge is over complicity in the 2003 disappearance of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin, whose body has not been found two decades on, despite intensive searches. Many of the witnesses set to be called in the three-week trial are investigators from France and Belgium, where Fourniret was arrested in 2003. They are also set to include Ms Sabine Kheris, the investigating magistrate who took Fourniret’s confession





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China snaps up Australian, French wheat as crop damage spurs buying spreeSINGAPORE/BEIJING: China is set to import record volumes of wheat this year, trading sources say, with rain damage to its crop and worries over dry weather in exporting nations fuelling Beijing's appetite to buy while prices are low.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

French football again left reeling by rioting fans as Olympics loomPARIS :French football was again marred by violence after Olympique de Marseille's Ligue 1 match against Olympique Lyonnais was called off on Sunday when the visitors' bus and some fans were pelted with stones and beer bottles, injuring Lyon coach Fabio Grosso.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

French football in new spiral of violence as Olympics loomPARIS : French football plunged into a new abyss of violence after the Olympique de Marseille v Olympique Lyonnais game was called off when the visitors' bus was pelted with stones and beer bottles, injuring Lyon coach Fabio Grosso on Sunday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Film and TV picks: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, French Film Festival, Castaway DivaPop star Taylor Swift's concert film of her ongoing The Eras Tour opens on Friday. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Several offers made for next French soccer broadcasting rightsPARIS : Several offers have been made to buy the next set of broadcasting rights for French soccer's top flight Ligue 1 championship, as well as the Ligue 2 division, the country's Ligue de Football Professionel body said on Thursday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Doctor’s widow and eldest daughter lose court tussle over $4m he had willed to all 4 childrenThey argued that as the surviving holders of the accounts where the money was held, they now own the entire sum. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »