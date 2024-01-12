Why I Still Wait Tables Even Though I Have an Office Job

Since I worked at the Bistrot on New Year’s Eve, I’m reminded of the fact that one of the things that people find curious about me is that I continued to wait tables even when I was officially employed in an office job. I only stopped working in restaurants when Covid hit and the restaurant business shut down. There are several answers that I give. The first one is simple – I won’t turn down extra money.

The few dollars an hour I earn waiting tables happen to be a few dollars an hour I would not have had otherwise. Then, there are the perks. Instead of spending money on food and drink, I work and get fed, and if I am lucky, I get a beer on the side. Then, I also point out that I can’t be too proud about being a director of this and that but “embarrassed” to do certain work. The reality is that the fancy title that I currently enjoy can easily go tomorrow, and if there’s anything a decade in the insolvency business has shown me, it’s the fact that it’s not that difficult to be kicked out of your livelihoo





