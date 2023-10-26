'Whose child is this?' Woman calls out teen for repeatedly stealing food delivery orders

The teen had also allegedly stolen the woman's food delivery order one month ago.One moment the food was there, the next it was gone.

A woman's food delivery orders were allegedly stolen from her doorstep by the same culprit not just once, but twice. Upset that her food had been swiped once more in the early hours of today (Oct 26), Eyna Ariffin took to Facebook to vent her frustrations and call out the thief.

"First you stole my Monster Curry a month or so ago, today my Geprek? You don't f*** with my food kid," she warned in another post. The hungry woman had placed a late-night delivery order from Burger Geprek at Woodlands North Plaza which arrived at 3.24am.But she never got her food, however, when it was nicked shortly after its delivery. headtopics.com

CCTV footage she uploaded in her post showed a teenage boy standing in front of her door and walking away at 3.32am. Eyna Ariffin shared that a previous delivery order made on Sept 22 had previously gone missing, and claims that the same teen had also stolen the food.

"I have never had my food stolen for the whole time Grab food delivery has been alive. I've forgotten to even take my food once for whole night and it was there still," she elaborated, adding that the thefts only started this September.In another post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, the vexed woman stated that both delivery orders had cost her a combined total of almost $50."I still cannot accept. Until now i haven't eaten. headtopics.com

"Wrong from the start!!! Food is a big no to mess with. Glad that you had the camera installed," exclaimed another.

