'Whole process took less than 10 minutes': Woman documents being retrenched just a day before birthday

She initially didn't find anything fishy about this until she realised her entire department had a similar invite.And she was right — she had gotten retrenched.Siqi also shared snippets of a series of chat messages she had exchanged with an unnamed person on the day she got retrenched.On the very same day, Siqi had to pack all her belongings in the office and bring them home.

Speaking to AsiaOne, she shared that she's been using this period to try things that she has always wanted to do, such as being a content creator. "Receiving my retrenchment notice, ironically, became the nudge I needed. I thought perhaps this was an opportunity to do things that I've wanted to do but never had the courage to do."

"It made me realise that if one place couldn't recognise my value, I would carve a space for myself where I would," she explained. And as of now, she doesn't plan on looking for a new job anytime soon so she can focus on her own content creation journey.

"It's poignant that it took an experience some deem a 'failure' for me to find the courage. But now that I've started this content creation journey, I’m determined to give it my all to ensure no regrets."Those who see Siqi's TikTok videos may wonder how she stays so positive during such a trying period."Firstly, it's important to recognise that everyone's journey and responses are different.

In fact, she revealed that numerous people have even commented on her videos and shared how their own retrenchments became transformative moments for them.

