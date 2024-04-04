WHO warns of more deaths if medical evacuations are not carried out swiftly in Gaza

The destruction of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza will require more medical evacuations and ultimately cause more deaths if these are not carried out swiftly, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday (April 3). Israeli forces, who left the hospital in Gaza City on Monday after a two-week operation, detained hundreds of suspected Palestinian militants and left a swathe destroyed buildings in their wake.

"The people who need medical evacuation will increase, and medical evacuation is already slow," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "People will die because they will not get the services either from Shifa or because of slow evacuation, because they cannot be evacuated

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Battles rage around Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, Israel says 170 gunmen deadCAIRO/GAZA: Fighting raged on Saturday (Mar 23) around Gaza's main hospital where Israel says it has so far killed more than 170 gunmen in an extensive raid, which the Palestinian Heal

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Battles rage around Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, Israel says 170 gunmen deadCAIRO/GAZA: Fighting raged on Saturday (Mar 23) around Gaza's main hospital where Israel says it has so far killed more than 170 gunmen in an extensive raid, which the Palestinian Heal

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital a war zone as Blinken meets Sisi in CairoHe said the US had drafted a resolution at the UN pressing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Israeli military says it killed 90 gunmen at Gaza's Al Shifa hospitalJERUSALEM/CAIRO — Israel's military said on Wednesday (March 20) it had killed around 90 gunmen and arrested 160 in a raid on Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, an allegation the Islamist Hamas group denied.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israeli military says 90 gunmen killed in latest raid on Gaza's Al-Shifa hospitalIsrael's military said it has killed around 90 gunmen and arrested 160 people as part of its latest raid on Al-Shifa hospital -- one of the few healthcare centres still operating in northern Gaza. Israeli forces said the hospital was being used by militants -- a claim that both Hamas and medical staff have denied.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Israeli military says it killed 90 gunmen at Gaza's Al Shifa hospitalJERUSALEM — Israel's military said on Wednesday (March 20) it had killed around 90 gunmen and arrested 160 in a raid on Gaza's Al Shifa hospital. Al Shifa, the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital before the war, is now one of the few healthcare facilities that is even partially operational in the north of the territory, and had also been housing...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »