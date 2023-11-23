WHO asks China for details on increase in respiratory illnesses in children

The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked China for details on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children. Chinese authorities attribute the increase to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China Tobacco discontinues Hengde Logistics Phase 1 lease: EC World ReitpstrongThe lease has a term from 5 October 2020 to 31 December 2023./strong/p pEC World Reit revealed that China Tobacco will no longer continue the lease of 159,752-square-metre Hengde Logistics Phase 1 at Min Lian village in Dongzhou Industrial Park, Fuyang District, Hangzhou City.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

World would like to see continuity in management of China-US relationship: Ng Eng HenDuring his trip to Beijing, Dr Ng spoke at and attended the Xiangshan Forum, China’s largest show of military diplomacy.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

China Expected to Become World's Largest Economy, says Singapore's Health MinisterSingapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung predicts that China will surpass other countries to become the largest economy in the world by the end of the decade. He also highlights the potential for China's GDP per capita to reach that of a developed country. Despite its current economic challenges, China still has room for growth due to its relatively low per capita income compared to the US.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

US, China need 'comprehensive' dialogue to stabilise ties: China's top diplomat Wang YiMr Wang said he hoped his discussion with Mr Blinken will be 'constructive and forward-looking'. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Guinness World Records to investigate actual age of Bobi, the world's oldest dogSINGAPORE: The Guinness World Records is looking into whether Bobi, the oldest dog in the world, really lived for 31 years, or about the equivalent of 200 human years. This comes amid growing scepticism over the

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

US airs concerns to China about 'dangerous and unlawful' South China Sea actionsWASHINGTON - The United States and China held 'candid' talks on maritime issues on Friday (Nov 3), including on the contested South China Sea, and the US side underscored its concerns about 'dangerous and unlawful' Chinese actions there, the US State Department said.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »