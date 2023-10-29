Whirlwind Bayern crush Darmstadt 8-0 with Kane hat-trick and a record three red cards

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SV Darmstadt 98 - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 28, 2023 Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller celebrates scoring their sixth goal with teammate Harry Kane REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

The hosts, playing with 10 men, were unstoppable after the break against nine-man Darmstadt, opening their account with Kane’s 52nd-minute diving header. Leroy Sane struck twice, either side of a Jamal Musiala goal to kill off the game. Kane then scored again, with a stunning 60-metre looping shot from inside the Bayern half.

Mueller added another goal in the 71st and Musiala bagged his second five minutes later before Kane completed his hat-trick in the 88th with his 12th goal in nine league games. In a topsy-turvy first half, Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich and two Darmstadt players were sent off with straight red cards, the first time this has happened in the first 45 minutes of a league game. headtopics.com

The Bavarians are on 23 points, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, who are in action against Freiburg on Sunday. – REUTERSKane scores twice on league home debut as Bayern beat Augsburg 3-1

