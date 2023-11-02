'Where is your conscience?' Woman slams Malaysia school for serving students rotten eggs

Images shared on social media showed a number of discoloured eggs and some worms on a dish, raising questions about the cafeteria's food preparation and safety practices. According to her, this is not the first time the school, Mara Junior Science College (MRSM), have been accused of serving questionable food to the students.

She added: "The kids are already in Form 4, Form 5, they are taking exams soon, and they cannot study properly because of the stomach pains. I'm really so angry. How are we going to let them (the school) take care of the kids?", reported Sin Chew Daily.

Mara added that the monitoring of students for symptoms of food poisoning has been implemented, and no students have reported such symptoms as alleged.

