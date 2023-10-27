Where do we flee? Japan’s outlying islands brace themselves for war in Taiwan Strait

OKINAWA – Japan’s south-western islands create an idyllic palette of emerald waters with white sandy beaches. Lushly tropical, they boast a climate suitable for growing mango, pineapple and even durian.

The sleepy island of Yonaguni – where critically endangered Yonaguni horses roam and graze freely – is just 111km from Taiwan, as Japan’s westernmost point. The mountain ranges of its close neighbour can be seen on a clear day and, on occasion, even the artillery fire of Taiwan’s military training can be heard.

“Rather than a remote island of Okinawa, Yonaguni could well be a remote island of Taiwan,” Yonaguni Mayor Kenichi Itokazu, 70, tells The Straits Times. The Okinawan prefectural capital of Naha is more than 500km away; Tokyo and Beijing are both about 1,900km away. headtopics.com

But this has divided local residents. On the ground, recent discussions about building bomb shelters and devising escape routes have made the threat feel more real, if not imminent. “Suddenly, there is all this talk about underground shelters, about fleeing, and this makes this crisis feel more real. But if we leave, can we come back? Or will Yonaguni be wiped out?” asks Mr Otake, wondering if he will be able to hand down the business to his 14-year-old son.More than 1.4 million people live on the islands of Okinawa prefecture. Japan is planning how they might flee in a conflict.

Next, residents and previously evacuated people would be transferred to Kyushu. An estimated 8,700 people can travel by air and 1,500 people by ship from Ishigaki each day. Miyako airports can move up to 9,900 residents a day, while its port can move 1,500. headtopics.com

