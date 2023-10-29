When will there be another golden age for the Singapore night life?

magazine in the 1960s. The scene, which stretched all the way, almost unabated, till the mid 2000s, could be described as Singapore’s after hours golden age. For a so-called “cosmopolitan” city, Singapore today is a lifeless place past midnight, if we do not count those shady spots in Geylang etc catering to a different clientele.

The nightclubs I had to visit for stories included Tropicana, Golden Venus, Boiler Room, Barbarella, Fountain, Pink Panther, Kelong, Singapore Lady (a ship off Collyer Quay). For night entertainment, the scene got livelier and livelier over the years. Others sprang up, with a barrage of big-time discos.

Fire, Sparks, Rumours, Scandals. Kasbah, Xanadu, Atlantis.,Peppermint Park, Zouk, Rainbow Lounge – some of these were no mere small time drink and dance places, they were huge nightclubs that required big financial commitments. headtopics.com

For a while, Dennis Foo’s Europa nightclubs were a dominant force, whether in Shangrila Hotel, Changi Village or Tanglin. As the big boys sparked up the night in the traditional touristic belt, something was quietly happening in an unexpected corner of the island even as a similar development was also taking place in yet another corner. By that time, I was already in Times House. I was starting to do work till late at night.Conrad Raj/Peter Wong

One evening after work, he pulled me to Mohd Sultan Road, which was off River Valley Road. We dropped in a pub called Front Page. There I learnt that Peter Wong, a sub-editor at The Business Times where Raj was also working, saw a lot of potential in the area. He expected a number of shop houses were coming up for sale. He would try his hand first with The Front Page, aptly named because of Wong’s journalistic background. headtopics.com

The pub not only thrived. It made Wong a household name as a pub-owner. Among the other pubs he added to his stable were Next Page, Madame Wong and Newsroom. He even ventured into Shanghai.Before Duxton Road off Tanjong Pagar Road turned “sleazy”, it was an exciting addition to the Singapore night life. The rows of pubs in Duxton were patronised by “normal” people. One particular pub stood out – JJ Mahoney – run by Chua and Tan, husband and wife, who were experienced hands.

Singaporean actor Peter Yu has 5 movies at the Singapore International Film Festival this yearThe 34th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival kicks off on Nov 30 and ends on Dec 10. Read more ⮕

This Good Class Bungalow in Singapore is inspired by black-and-white housesDeep roof eaves, large windows with garden views and sheltered patios are just some of the highlights of this Good Class Bungalow designed by RT+Q Architects. Read more ⮕

The Singapore Dream no longer just the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM WongSINGAPORE — The "Singapore Dream" is no longer solely about material success — it now encompasses fulfilment, meaning and purpose in people’s lives, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 27). Read more ⮕

Public hospitals in Singapore see rise in patient visits for high-risk pregnancyDoctors say the incidence of high-risk pregnancy goes up as average maternal age rises and obesity becomes more prevalent. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore updates COVID-19 vaccine advisory, recommends new dose about a year after last shotIn anticipation of higher demand for the updated vaccines, the operating hours for all Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres will be extended on Saturdays from Nov 4 to Dec 2. Read more ⮕

– how restaurants survive the brutal Singapore F&B sceneWhat does it take to keep a restaurant open in Singapore? The Straits Times speaks to six chefs and restaurateurs who have gone the distance. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕