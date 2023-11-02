When she goes on holiday, employer asks if she can leave her maid in her mother’s house to do chores

Helpers who commented on the woman’s post asked the employer to just leave her helper in her own house, where she could rest and do her chores. One employer commented: “We went to UK for 3 weeks my helper stayed home to look after our cat and we also left her with enough money for food and other things. Told her she can go out whenever she wants. She seems happy but happier when we came home as there’s life in the household! Haha”.

Another helper wrote: “Let her rest in ur house and she can do also household chores.. If my employer go for vacation they even tell me to go some kopi shop or park to relax.. Helpers need also to rest not only on offdays”.

Yet another helper commented: “I just share (about) my 14 years employer .They go for vacation 2 or 3 weeks. And they let me stay at home .They buy bread, bescuits,Coffee,And give me money to buy food out side.And have extra 200 incase im sick. They tell me you can go out anytime just dont sleep out side and dont bring man inside the house or any people.I just said yes Maam and Sir.Im very happy cause I can do cleaning and do what ever i wan. Like feel free. Such a good employer”.).

