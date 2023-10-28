When couples fight over their CPF money during divorce

Divorcing couples generally dread the refund process because they cannot freely withdraw cash from their CPF accounts if they are under 55.

The Central Provident Fund has been an ever-present fixture in our lives, but it is remarkable how much ignorance still surrounds it, and never more so than when divorcing couples bicker over it. In most cases, the couples fight because they want a bigger share of cash instead of each other's CPF savings, which are seen as "illiquid".

