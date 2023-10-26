When can scam victims expect payout under the proposed shared liability framework?

The Shared Responsibility Framework placed duties on financial institutions and telcos, making them liable to pay if they have fallen short of these duties.

The Shared Responsibility Framework, proposed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Infocomm Media Development Authority, places duties on financial institutions and telcos, making them liable to pay if they have fallen short of these duties.

The report detailed potential scenarios for when users will receive a payout, and when they will likely bear the costs of falling prey to scams.A victim is tricked by an investment scam on Facebook and loses money. The scammer instructs the victim to make bank transfers, which he does despite receiving real-time SMS transaction notifications. headtopics.com

No payout can be expected by the consumer as the scammer is not a Singapore-based entity or a foreign-based brand known to offer services here, according to the framework.The bank will pay consumers in full in the event of any scam that occurs during a system failure at the bank that prevents real-time notifications, the 12-hour cooling period for high-risk activities and the availability of a kill-switch from being available to customers.

The loss will be borne by the consumer, as his credentials were not entered into a fake digital platform and the seller was not impersonating a legitimate business entity.Several fraudulent transactions are made from a victim’s bank account after he falls for a phishing scam over SMS. The bank notifies the user of the first few transactions, but fails to alert the user to the subsequent transfers as its system is down. headtopics.com

Read more:

straits_times »

Today in Pictures, Oct 25, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Binge-worthy: Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong make K-drama Doona! a very pretty romanceThe series boasts several steamy moments between the attractive leads Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Today in Pictures, Oct 24, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

OCBC to deploy generative AI bot for all 30,000 staff globallyOCBC ChatGPT combs the Web and produces answers at the prompt of a text query. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

What is it like to have dementia? Experience it with immersive VR appThe virtual reality experience can help people empathise more with those living with dementia. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

S’pore to import low-carbon electricity from Vietnam to help meet renewable imports targetThe imports could potentially constitute 10 per cent of Singapore’s annual needs. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕