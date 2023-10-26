When can scam victims expect payout under the proposed shared liability framework?

The Shared Responsibility Framework placed duties on financial institutions and telcos, making them liable to pay if they have fallen short of these duties.

For banks, these include notifying users of outgoing transactions; for telcos, implementing anti-scam SMS filters and ensuring that messages from SMS aggregators that broadcast messages on behalf of companies are authorised.

In such cases, the proposed framework states that the consumer will bear the full loss, as the transactions made to the fraudster were authorised by the consumer.MAS urges caution after Ang Mo Kio residents receive suspicious flyer promising free dengue lamps headtopics.com

No payout can be expected by the consumer as the scammer is not a Singapore-based entity or a foreign-based brand known to offer services here, according to the framework.The bank will pay consumers in full in the event of any scam that occurs during a system failure at the bank that prevents real-time notifications, the 12-hour cooling period for high-risk activities and the availability of a kill-switch from being available to customers.

The loss will be borne by the consumer as his credentials were not entered into a fake digital platform and the seller was not impersonating a legitimate business entity.Several fraudulent transactions are made from a victim’s bank account after he falls a phishing scam over SMS. The bank notifies the user of the first few transactions but fails to alert the user to the subsequent transfers as its system was down. headtopics.com

Read more:

thenewpaper »

Banks, telcos or consumers — who will bear phishing scam losses under proposed regulations? Here are 4 scenariosSINGAPORE — If a new framework proposed by the authorities on Wednesday (Oct 25) is implemented, financial institutions could bear the full losses incurred by victims of digitally-enabled phishing scam Read more ⮕

- who will bear phishing scam losses under proposed framework? Here are 4 scenariosSINGAPORE: If a new framework proposed by the authorities on Wednesday (Oct 25) is implemented, financial institutions could bear the full losses incurred by vic Read more ⮕

Banks, telcos or consumers — who will bear phishing scam losses under proposed framework? Here are 4 scenariosSINGAPORE — If a new framework proposed by the authorities on Wednesday (Oct 25) is implemented, financial institutions could bear the full losses incurred by victims of digitally-enabled phishing scam Read more ⮕

Banks, telcos or consumers — who will bear phishing scam losses under proposed regulations? Here are 4 scenariosSINGAPORE — If a new framework proposed by the authorities on Wednesday (Oct 25) is implemented, financial institutions could bear the full losses incurred by victims of digitally-enabled phishing scam Read more ⮕

Banks, telcos or consumers — who will bear phishing scam losses under proposed framework? Here are 4 scenariosSINGAPORE — If a new framework proposed by the authorities on Wednesday (Oct 25) is implemented, financial institutions could bear the full losses incurred by victims of digitally-enabled phishing scam Read more ⮕

Expand proposed scam payout framework to protect vulnerable users, tackle malware scams: ExpertsSeniors and mentally challenged users are especially vulnerable to scams, said an expert. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕