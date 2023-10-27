What to buy to easily turn your home into a smart home — including smart plugs, light bulbs and more devices for a hassle-free upgrade

Our articles may contain affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission. Prices are correct at time of publishing.has gained much traction in recent years, and why not? Being able to control your home automatically and remotely not only is convenient, it’s also energy efficient and makes life much easier. No more leaving the house wondering if you’ve turned off the oven.

The Bot Switch Button Pusher allows you to transform any regular switch or button on an appliance into a smart home device, just by attaching it to the device or switch of your choosing with the 3M double-sided tape that’s included. Connect it to your Bluetooth-enabled phone or even your Apple Watch, and you can control and activate it to push to turn on switches or buttons on and off, and control any switch or device at home remotely.

Like its Button Pusher counterpart, the SwitchBot Curtain 3 allows you to open and close your curtain via an app. And the best part of all? No wiring or hammering is required, as you can simply hang the SwitchBot Curtain over your curtain rod and it is good to go. When activated, the motor within the SwitchBot Curtain moves the device along the curtain rod, drawing the curtain along with it.

Think of this as a remote control for all your power sockets at home. The TP Link Tapo Smart WiFi Socket Plug converts your existing power sockets to WiFi-controllable ones. With it, you can instantly turn your attached devices on and off through an internet connection and an app. Imagine coming home to heated water or an air-conditioned room. There's even an Away mode that lets you automate your lighting at home while you're away to create the illusion that there are people at home.

This Samsung Digital Door Lock unlocks with an RFID card, passcode, mechanical key or via an app. Going on a holiday? You can even set up a vacation mode which alerts you to any intrusions during this period. You don't have to worry about a flat battery when you're outside either, as you can power the lock from the outside with any 9V battery.

