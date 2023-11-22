What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Trust us when we say, these are the good deals you won't want to miss. Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) are the two biggest shopping events that have made its way to our shores, thanks to the likes of Amazon Singapore, but what do Black Friday and Cyber Monday stand for? The term 'Black Friday' was coined decades ago as a way to attract bargain-toting crowds in the US and UK – who've taken the day off after Thanksgiving – to physical stores. Cyber Monday was actually coined in 2005 as a virtual event to manage long queues and crowds after the success of Black Friday.today to enjoy free shipping and exclusive deals! Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime atteam has observed bigger discounts on Cyber Monday as retailers load off their products in time for the following product cycl





YahooSG » / 🏆 3. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

When are the Black Friday sales happening? Plus, early deals to shop now, including AirPods and Macbook AirBlack Friday typically takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, and Cyber Monday is the Monday that follows. Officially, Black Friday takes place on Nov 24 this year, but the folks at Amazon are extending their Black Friday sale.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

More help for retail SMEs in digitalising to tackle cyber attacks, manpower shortageThe retail industry digital plan will assist around 23,000 firms. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Best Black Friday deals from Bose and Sonos - up to 53% off speakers, earbuds and moreBlack Friday and Cyber Monday deals are heating up with Bose and Sonos offering some of the biggest discounts of the year. Amazon's Black Friday sale is on from Nov 20-27 with eye-popping deals on Sonos and Bose speakers, soundbars, and earphones.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Best Black Friday Deals From Bose and Sonos You Can Shop Now — Up To 53% Off Speakers, Earbuds & MoreBlack Friday and Cyber Monday deals are heating up with Bose and Sonos offering some of the biggest discounts of the year. Amazon's Black Friday sale is on from Nov 20-27 with eye-popping deals on Sonos and Bose speakers, soundbars, and earphones. Prime members can enjoy additional perks.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

US, South Korea, Japan to launch consultative group on North Korea's cyber threatsSEOUL — The US, South Korea and Japan have agreed to launch a high-level consultative group on countering North Korean cyber activities that they say finance its unlawful weapons programs, South Korea's presidential office said on Monday (Nov 6).

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

With AI now driving cyber attacks, best to fight fire with fireEasy access to artificial intelligence has empowered hackers. Here’s how cyber-security teams can stay ahead. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »