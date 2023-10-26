What happens on track should stay on track, Perez tells home fans

The Mexican, second in a championship already won by Verstappen for the third year running, emphasised the slogan of a local #racepect campaign in saying what happened on track must stay on track.

"We are a great sport, a great example for a lot of young generations and we should just be focused on the sport side. Verstappen has won 15 of 18 races so far this season, wrapping up his third drivers' title in Japan last month, while Perez has lost his way.

Verstappen was booed after winning in Texas last weekend, with many in the crowd supporting Perez or Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen's big title foe in 2021."I am just here to do my job and so far the welcome that I’ve got has been amazing," he said. headtopics.com

Red Bull's Austrian motorsport consultant Helmut Marko riled Mexicans earlier in the year when he blamed Perez's patchy form on his ethnicity and referred to the driver as South American. Verstappen added:"Of course, it’s always good to support your favourite driver but to have respect for others ... while being on the podium when the national anthem is being sung or played.

