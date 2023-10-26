What does it take to break the Australia-New Zealand netball duopoly?

SINGAPORE – Geva Mentor knows what it feels like to be a party pooper and she enjoys it. For years, netball has been dominated by trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand, but other teams have been threatening to change this in recent times.

After finishing third at three World Cups, Mentor finally got her hands on an elusive silver in 2023 as the Roses reached a maiden final after beating New Zealand in the semi-finals. “To be able to beat Australia in the round games – the first time for England in a major event – and to be able to beat New Zealand in the semi-final to enter a gold-medal final for the first time, we’ve got to be able to celebrate those wins as an England Roses side,” said Mentor, who made her senior debut at 16.The 1.91m goalkeeper, who has joined the Leeds Rhinos, highlighted how the 2018 Commonwealth Games triumph generated huge momentum for England.

Mentor said: “At the end of the day, for world netball to be stronger, you want to be able to beat the top nations, which are New Zealand and Australia. “It just makes it very exciting not just for the top four nations, but also the other nations here at the Nations Cup, that they are able to keep moving up the chain and hopefully it’s a really competitive top 10 and 20 come the next World Cup.”Netball World Cup campaign shows S'pore can punch above their weight, says coach Annette Bishop headtopics.com

After years of playing in Australia’s top-tier Super Netball League, Mentor will return home to play in England’s Netball Super League, which is undergoing changes to professionalise the competition by 2025.

Read more:

straits_times »

‘Sleep is a basic human right’: New Zealand city kept awake by Celine Dion ‘siren battles’Drivers in Porirua deck their cars with sirens and industrial speakers and compete to have the loudest sounds. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

‘Sleep is a basic human right’: New Zealand city kept awake by Celine Dion ‘siren battles’PORIRUA, New Zealand – Some residents in a New Zealand city are kept awake at night – no thanks to “siren battles” blasting pop icon Celine Dion’s hits. Drivers in Porirua deck their cars with sirens, loudhailers and industrial speakers and compete to have the... Read more ⮕

Car drivers torture New Zealand city with Celine Dion songsWELLINGTON: Car drivers armed with a playlist of Celine Dion songs have been plaguing residents of a small New Zealand city for months on end with loud, late-night "siren battles". Read more ⮕

Western Australia helping the world decarbonise through new tech: MinisterReece Whitby, Minister for Environment; Climate Action; Racing and Gaming of Western Australia, joins CNA's Roland Lim at Singapore International Energy Week to explain the efforts the state is making to help Australia meet its net-zero targets. Read more ⮕

Singapore’s IPO scene under threat from US, AustraliapstrongIn 2023, homegrown firms such as Simpple and Ohmyhome chose to list in the US./strongbr / br / On many levels, Singapore and Hong Kong have been fierce competitors more so this year in the IPO scene. Experts, however, suggest that Singapore shifts its focus to emerging challengers: the United States and Australia. Read more ⮕

Australia deploys more aircraft, personnel to Middle EastSYDNEY: Australia said on Wednesday (Oct 25) it had deployed two more military aircraft and a "significant number" of defence personnel to the Middle East to help support its citizens there if the ongoing war between Israel and militant group Hamas escalates. Read more ⮕