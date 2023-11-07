WeWork's Singapore operations unaffected by bankruptcy proceedings

A company spokesman has confirmed that WeWork's operations in Singapore are not affected by the company's bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. The spokesman reassured members that everything remains the same and there are no plans to reduce headcount or cut employee pay. WeWork has entered into a restructuring agreement to reduce its debt and plans to file bankruptcy recognition proceedings in Canada. The company's locations outside of the US and Canada are not affected.

