West should understand India’s concerns over Sikh separatism: Experts on Asian Insider

WASHINGTON – Canada and India have fundamental and irreconcilable differences over free speech, yet Canada should understand India’s security concerns over advocates of Khalistan separatism who are active in the country, said Georgetown University professor Christine Fair.

She was joined by Mr Terry Milewski, the Canada-based author of the 2021 book Blood For Blood: Fifty Years Of The Global Khalistan Project.that in June, Indian agents killed Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.Mr Nijjar was an advocate for Sikh separatism, and a wanted man in India as the leader of a militant group called Khalistan Tiger Force.

The campaign for Khalistan in the 1970s and 1980s was very bloody, killing thousands of innocents and leaving a generation of Sikhs traumatised. Sikhs make up a little over 2 per cent of Canada’s population. In British Columbia, Sikhs comprise around 6 per cent of the province’s population. In Surrey, where Mr Nijjar was killed, Sikhs make up 27.4 per cent of the population. headtopics.com

“How can the destruction of the Indian state be peaceful? But the reality of Western speech protections is that, in fact, that speech is protected.” The Canada-India relationship has been “kind of a dialogue of the deaf for 40 years”, Mr Milewski said.

“In the UK, since the Terror Act of 2006, you cannot glorify terrorism, that’s an offence. But in Canada, we don’t have such legislation. So you can.”

Read more:

straits_times »

More can be done to protect the vulnerable and tackle malware scams: ExpertsSeniors and mentally challenged users are especially vulnerable to scams, said an expert. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried might risk testifying in criminal trial, experts saySam Bankman-Fried has little to lose by bucking conventional wisdom and taking the stand at his criminal fraud trial, following weeks of testimony that he stole billions of dollars from unwitting customers of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Read more ⮕

Expand proposed scam payout framework to protect vulnerable users, tackle malware scams: ExpertsSeniors and mentally challenged users are especially vulnerable to scams, said an expert. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Israeli drone strike in West Bank kills 3 Palestinians, officials sayRAMALLAH — Israeli forces on an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank came under fire by a group of Palestinians whom the military then hit with a drone, the Israeli military said on Wednesday (Oct 25), and Palestinian officials said three people were killed. Read more ⮕

LTA completes upgrade of North-South and East-West linespstrongAs part of the upgrade, LTA replaced more than 1,100 track circuits./strong/p pThe Land Transport Authority (LTA) has completed the renewal and upgrade of the North-South and East-West lines (NSEWL) after more than 10 years. Read more ⮕

Julia Fox claims Kim Kardashian played a part in her breakup with Kanye WestKim Kardashian allegedly played a part in Julia Fox's break-up with Kanye West. The reality star, 43, who has four children with Kanye, 46, and was married to him from 2014 until they settled their divorce in 2022, apparently discussed a 'lot of information' about model Julia, 33, before they split. Read more ⮕