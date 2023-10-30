West Mall’s revamp to wrap up in 2025, with Bukit Batok library to double in size

SINGAPORE – West Mall in Bukit Batok is undergoing a makeover slated to be completed in 2025, with the library in the shopping centre set to reopen that year at twice its current size.

The 1,279 sq m library’s last day of operations will be on Dec 30 and it is slated to reopen by end-2025. It will have a “refreshed look and larger spaces to meet the evolving needs of patrons, with new design and programme concepts”, the board added.

Mall owner Singapore Land Group (SingLand) said on Monday that West Mall’s refurbishment, which began in the first half of 2023, is slated to be done in 2025. The mall, which is next to Bukit Batok MRT station, will remain fully operational throughout as the work takes place in phases. headtopics.com

The developer said in its 2022 annual report that the refurbishment exercise will add about 20,000 sq ft of retail space that will help the mall serve residents of the new Tengah town. When the library is closed, NLB will set up nearby 24-hour book dispenser and reservation lockers in 2024 for patrons to pick up reserved items.

Bukit Batok resident Mary Aw, 58, said that compared with nearby malls such as Jem and Westgate in Jurong East, West Mall loses out in size, which may make the impact of any upgrade limited, as the mall cannot compete with the offerings of larger complexes. headtopics.com

