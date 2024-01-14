Weight-Loss Products Found to Contain Banned Substance

Three weight-loss products claiming to be “natural” and “herbal” have been found to contain high amounts of sibutramine, a banned toxic substance. The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) warned the public against buying or taking these products that were sold on online retail site Shopee.





