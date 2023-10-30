Weekend Trip: Bunaken is Indonesia’s best-kept underwater secret

Dive sites in Bunaken National Marine Park are abundant with life, from fishes of all shapes and sizes to a staggering number of turtles.

BUNAKEN, Indonesia – It is 7.40am when I encounter the first dolphin, a streamlined shape of grey darting right beside our boat. A splash and soft clicking noises follow, an indication that there is more than one.

The hour is early, but the sun is already shining overhead, illuminating the crystal clear waters around me as I start to count how many of these large mammals we have found.Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile deviceResend verification e-mail headtopics.com