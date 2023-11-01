Websites of public hospitals and healthcare groups down, clinical services not affected

Synapxe supports the operations of 46 public healthcare institutions, including acute hospitals and polyclinics, and around 1,400 community partners such as nursing homes and general practitioners. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Synapxe said that an “internet access disruption” is affecting all public healthcare clusters.

"Services requiring internet applications like websites, emails and the NUHS contact centre are inaccessible,” it said. Clinical services within the public healthcare network, such as accessing patient records, are not affected by the disruption.

“We are currently working to resolve the issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said Synapxe. In response to TODAY's queries, SingHealth said that patients can continue to make appointments and access billing services using the SingHealth Health Buddy application.

"We are currently working with Synapxe, our healthcare IT partner, to resolve the issue. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," said the public healthcare cluster. The NHG and NUHS also asked their patients to contact healthcare institutions under their clusters via social media if necessary.Websites of private hospitals, such as Mount Elizabeth Novena and Raffles Medical Group, appear to be unaffected while the websites of the Ministry of Health and HealthHub websites were working.By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Websites of Singapore public hospitals, healthcare groups downSINGAPORE: The websites of several public hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore were down on Wednesday (Nov 1), with users reporting errors when trying to access them.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Websites of all Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics, healthcare groups down on WednesdayThe websites of the major public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare groups in Singapore could not be accessed on Wednesday morning after they crashed at about 11.30am. Users were unable to access the websites of the Singapore General Hospital, National University...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Websites of all Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare groups downSINGAPORE — The websites of major public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare clusters in Singapore could not be accessed on Wednesday morning (Nov 1) after they crashed at about 11.30am. A check at about 2.30pm found that the websites were still down.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Public hospital, healthcare group websites down, clinical services not affected, says national tech agency SynapxeSINGAPORE — The websites of several public hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore were down on Wednesday (Nov 1), with users reporting errors when trying to access them.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Is Singapore rushing to stay ahead in digital asset hub race with spate of new licences?At least 5 firms received nods from the Singapore regulator in a span of two weeks last month. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕