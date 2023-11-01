Websites of all S’pore public hospitals, polyclinics back up after crash lasting 7 hours

The official sites of Sengkang General Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and the Institute of Mental Health were also down, as were the websites of all three public healthcare clusters.

Treatment of hospital patients went on with little interruption, said a junior doctor at a public hospital who declined to be named.Attempts to access the portals were met with a message saying that data was not loaded.

The spokesperson added: “Services requiring Internet applications, such as our contact centre, websites, e-mails and some features of the OneNUHS app were temporarily unavailable. Our patients could still manage their appointments via the OneNUHS app.

Internet connectivity was progressively restored from 4.30pm, with most affected services restored by 5.15pm, Synapxe said. He added that the web outage did not cause doctors to lose access to patient information and allowed clinical services to proceed as usual – a healthy sign that the data was kept separate from the hospitals’ private data.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Websites of Singapore public hospitals, healthcare groups downSINGAPORE: The websites of several public hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore were down on Wednesday (Nov 1), with users reporting errors when trying to access them.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Websites of all Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics, healthcare groups down on WednesdayThe websites of the major public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare groups in Singapore could not be accessed on Wednesday morning after they crashed at about 11.30am. Users were unable to access the websites of the Singapore General Hospital, National University...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Websites of all Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare groups downSINGAPORE — The websites of major public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare clusters in Singapore could not be accessed on Wednesday morning (Nov 1) after they crashed at about 11.30am. A check at about 2.30pm found that the websites were still down.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Public hospital, healthcare group websites down, clinical services not affected, says national tech agency SynapxeSINGAPORE — The websites of several public hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore were down on Wednesday (Nov 1), with users reporting errors when trying to access them.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Websites of public hospitals and healthcare groups down, clinical services not affectedSINGAPORE — The websites of several public hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore were down on Wednesday (Nov 1), with users reporting errors when trying to access them.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Websites of Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics back up after hours-long 'internet access disruption'SINGAPORE — The websites of all public hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore gradually became accessible on Wednesday (Nov 1) evening after a disruption that lasted a few hours.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕