WealthBT Podcast: Prenups - Why enter into one and who benefits?

Why are couples entering into prenups, and sometimes at the urging of their families? A prenup or post-nup may potentially be an important tool for families who have multigenerational wealth in mind. Genevieve Cua speaks to Ivan Cheong, head of the divorce and family team with Withers KhattarWong in Singapore for more insights.

4:28 Prenups must satisfy 4 formalities; they’re not automatically enforceableWith Ivan Cheong, head of the divorce and family team with Withers KhattarWong in SingaporeDo note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

