Weaker consumer sentiment raises doubts about Chinese tourists' return

China may have surpassed its growth target in 2023, but weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment has raised questions about whether Chinese travellers – and their tourist dollars – will make a return this year. With tourist destinations on the mainland experiencing a robust rebound of visitors over the past year, overseas travel – a more expensive form of tourism – has been slow to recover.

The absence of Chinese tourists has been keenly felt in South-east Asia, where for many countries, China had once been their largest source of visitor arrivals. Singapore, for example, received just 37 per cent of the visitors who had come from mainland China in 2019 between January and November 2023. Tourism receipts from mainland Chinese visitors in the first half of 2023 were just 56 per cent of the corresponding figure in 2019





