Weak yen, inflation overshoot may prod BOJ to phase out stimulus by year-end: ex-BOJ official

The BOJ's yield curve control (YCC) policy, which pegs the 10-year bond yield around 0 per cent, is inherently difficult to exit as ending the programme could cause an abrupt spike in yields that would inflict huge losses on bond holders, Yamaoka said.

Yamaoka worked under Ueda when he was BOJ board member from 1998 to 2005, a period which predates the aggressive easing that began in 2013 under former governor Haruhiko Kuroda. "But the BOJ may not afford to wait that long because the situation surrounding inflation could change sharply," Yamaoka said, pointing to the risk of Japan's inflation staying high for longer than expected.

"The BOJ doesn't have much time left, a point governor Ueda is probably mindful of," said Yamaoka."I wouldn't rule out the possibility of the BOJ acting by year-end." With inflation exceeding its 2 per cent target for more than a year, many market players are betting on the chance of an end to YCC and negative rates next year.

Yamaoka said the BOJ must end negative rates sometime in the near future as the cost of the policy, such as causing sharp yen falls, exceeds the benefits. The fate of negative rates and YCC will likely be debated as a single package as the two policies form the BOJ's broader stimulus programme, Yamaoka said.

