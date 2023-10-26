Weak economy casts shadow on Indonesia’s election season

Not only is the country grappling with a falling rupiah, food insecurity and a current account deficit, but investors are also staying on the sidelines until a winner emerges from, with the two front runners – Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo – facing a tight fight, according to the latest surveys.
“The timing of the election is not very ideal,” said Dr Adriana Elisabeth, a lecturer in the social and political science department at the Pelita Harapan University in Tangerang, a satellite town outside Jakarta.
October alone has seen the rupiah rank among Asia's worst-performing currencies, slumping more than 2 per cent against the US dollar to reach its weakest level since April 2020. Adding to voters' woes is the surging price of rice, the main staple, which the national police's food security task force, or Satgas Pangan, has attributed to supply shortages caused by failed harvests amid the El Nino phenomenon in 2023.
“All prices rose... equity stock prices down, wars, a lot of businesses collapsed, widespread job cuts...” Mr Adhin posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Oct 12. “Everyone is trying to deal with his own problems. No one is helping you except yourself. Be ready.”
Indonesia is the world's largest palm oil exporter and a main exporter of processed nickel, which is used to make electric vehicles.Ms Dian Ayu Yustina, an economist with Jakarta-based Bank Mandiri, told The Straits Times that global factors, especially concerns about US benchmark interest rates that are expected to remain high and the Middle East geopolitical crisis, have been the main reason behind the economic volatility in Indonesia.
One issue that has divided opinion is the controversial Constitutional Court decision on Oct 16 that cleared the path for the 36-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka, President Joko Widodo’s elder son, to run asThe court ruled that a person under 40 can run in the presidential race if he is or has been an elected regional leader. Mr Gibran is currently the mayor of Solo.