We deserved better says Argentina coach after another England defeat

Argentina made it a proper contest at Stade de France but in the end England won 26-23, having made the best of the Pumas' lapse of concentration after they scored their second try."I am disappointed with the way the whole game was run. The way the game was refereed and the consistency," Cheika said after Argentina's second defeat of this World Cup against England following their opening loss in the pool phase.

"Our players have worked for two years to try and get something here. I know we are one of the lower nations. We're not England, New Zealand or South Africa or any of those guys but at the end of the day it's hard.It was, however, a defensive blip two minutes after Santiago Carreras's superb try that allowed Theo Dan to put England ahead again and Nicolas Sanchez missed the penalty that could have sent the match into extra time in the 75th minute.

"It was fine margins. Three points. We had a charge down. We hung in there really well, I thought we fought back well," Cheika said. "We didn't get the rub of the green on many things but we still stayed in the game. It's just the way it's meant to be isn't it." headtopics.com

Asked if it was his last game in charge of the Pumas, Cheika said his future would be decided later this year. "I'll go to Argentina later in the year and we'll have a talk about how things went and what the future holds," the Australian said.

"But it's not really what I'm thinking about. I'm totally disappointed for everyone, for our crowd, for our people as I think we deserved to win tonight and for one reason or another we didn't.""We made some mistakes, some things we could not control," he said, after Argentina fell 13-0 behind. headtopics.com

""We need to be better at controlling things. We scored a try but then we conceded points straight after from their kickoff. We fought for every ball so I am proud of the team."

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

England hold off Argentina fight back to take bronzePARIS : England held off a spirited Argentina 26-23 at the Stade de France to take third place at the Rugby World Cup on Friday for a measure of consolation after the disappointment of their narrow semi-final defeat last week. Read more ⮕

'It's over': England coach Mott throws in towel on World Cup hopesBENGALURU : England's hopes of retaining their World Cup crown are over and they will be playing for pride in the rest of the tournament, coach Matthew Mott said after Thursday's humbling eight-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka left the holders ninth in the standings. Read more ⮕

Sri Lanka's Theekshana hails Mathews impact after England upsetBENGALURU : Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana praised all-rounder Angelo Mathews for adding discipline to their bowling attack after the veteran claimed two wickets in miserly spells during Thursday's thumping victory over defending world champions England. Read more ⮕

Buttler shocked by England's World Cup slide after latest lossBENGALURU: England skipper Jos Buttler described his team's thumping World Cup loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday (Oct 26) as a "huge low point" with the team's title defence in tatters and their hopes of reaching the semi-finals all but over. Read more ⮕

End of brilliant white-ball era for England, says HussainEngland's dismal showing at the World Cup has been met with shock back home and marks the end of a brilliant era, according to former captain Nasser Hussain. Read more ⮕

First Australian named for Paris Games shrugs off Seine pollution concernsAustralian marathon swimmer Chelsea Gubecka is hopeful organisers will fix water quality problems in the Seine river in time for the Paris Olympics, having been unable to swim at a test event this year. Read more ⮕