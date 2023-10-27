'We can sound however we want': Voiceover artist defends her accent following outrageous fan question

It might be 2023, but there is still a common misconception that speaking clearly is often equated with putting on an accent.

Unfortunately, this was the case for one woman, Caitanya Tan, a voiceover artist who received a comment from a netizen insinuating that her accent is "fake".She went on to explain the origins behind her English language education, crediting her primary school teacher, Mrs Bingham, who is biracial, being half British and half Singaporean, for instilling in her good language skills.

Caitanya emphasised, "The only reason I'm able to use my voice and the way I speak to make money right now is because of Mrs Bingham." She also highlighted the importance of not judging others based on how they choose to speak, stating, "We're entitled to what we want to do."Netizens' reactions headtopics.com

The reactions from netizens in the comments section were largely supportive of Caitanya's take on personal accents.One commenter noted that she doesn't have an accent, but instead, she articulates well and has excellent pronunciation.

Another user praised her clarity when it came to pronunciation, mentioning that there was no need for subtitles when she spoke.To this, Caitanya explained that her accent was indeed mixed due to her time spent abroad working. headtopics.com

A quick scroll through her TikTok account reveals that Caitanya frequently creates voice impersonation videos. One of her most popular ones involves recreating the MRT announcements on the train. She is so good to the extent that someone even believed she was the actual voice behind the MRT announcements.Her acting roles include appearances in TV drama series such as Point of Entry, Netflix's Mr Midnight and Tanglin.

Read more:

asiaonecom »