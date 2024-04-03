Warehouse Collapses in Taipei After Major Earthquake

Liu watched as rescuers carefully picked their way through the remains of a collapsed warehouse in Taipei after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east. The 7.4-magnitude earthquake reduced the building to rubble, but nearby residents were unharmed.

Over 100 aftershocks were felt across the island.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Straits Times / 🏆 8. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore ranks amongst top 5 buyers at Taipei Cycle 2024pstrongThe show reported over 27,000 international and domestic visitors./strong/p pspanspanspanspanspanspanSingapore clinched the top five buyer country spot at the Taipei Cycle with its 189 trader attendees.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

2 men die of suspected food poisoning in Taipei after eating char kway teowAll outlets of the Malaysian vegetarian restaurant chain have been ordered to close.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

3 men charged over plan to break into HSA warehouse and steal seized vapesSINGAPORE — Three men were charged in court on Thursday (March 28) over a scheme to break into a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) warehouse unit in Woodlands and steal seized e-vaporisers and other related items stored inside.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

4 caught loitering near Woodlands warehouse unit, plot to steal seized vapes from authorities foiledAn alleged plot to steal e-vaporisers and related paraphernalia seized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) was foiled after four people caught loitering near a Woodlands warehouse unit where the seized items were stored.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »

3 charged for alleged warehouse break-in to steal vapesThree men allegedly took part in a plan in March to break into a Woodlands warehouse unit and steal vaping-related items, including e-vaporisers, that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) had seized. The trio – Elvin Suriaganandhan, 22; Chee Wai Yuen, 35 and Lim Zhi Wei,...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

3 men charged over plan to break into warehouse and steal vapes seized by HSASINGAPORE — Three men were charged in court on Thursday (March 28) over a scheme to break into a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) warehouse unit in Woodlands and steal seized e-vaporisers and other related items stored inside.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »