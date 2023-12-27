War in Gaza Strip Leaves Thousands Dead and Population in Peril

The war between Hamas-run Gaza Strip and Israel has resulted in the death of over 21,000 people, leaving the Gazans in grave peril. Most hospitals in the Palestinian territory are out of action, leading to acute hunger. The southern Gaza city of Khan Younis has been heavily affected by the urban combat. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on the international community to urgently help the population of Gaza and support humanitarian workers.





