War Approaches: Thousands Flee Notorious Town in Myanmar

A town in northern Myanmar notorious for gambling, prostitution and online scams is emptying out as war approaches, prompting thousands of residents to flee. Ethnic minority groups last month launched an offensive against the military across northern Shan state, capturing several towns in what analysts say is the biggest challenge to the government in years.

Long caravans of people are now snaking out of the lawless town of Laukkai, sleeping rough in the rugged hills near the border with China as the armed alliance closes in. “We could see artillery shells passing over our heads,” said Mr Aung Aung, a construction worker who fled the town last week, after his employer ran out of food thanks to soaring prices. “After about two weeks (of nearby fighting), they couldn’t provide food because things got very expensive,” he told AFP by phone, requesting that he be identified with a pseudonym. Mr Kyaw Kyaw, a car mechanic who also asked to withhold his real name, joined the exodus around the same time, hoping somehow to make the journey of hundreds of kilometres back to his home city of Mandalay

