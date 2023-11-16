HEAD TOPICS

Wang Baosen Denied Bail Again in Money Laundering Probe

TODAYonline1 min.

Wang Baosen, one of the suspects in a high-profile money laundering probe, has been denied bail again due to being a high flight risk. His lawyer argued for bail based on new facts from his affidavit.

Wang Baosen, Bail, Money Laundering, Flight Risk, High-Profile, Probe

He was not granted bail in September so Wang Baosen returned to court via video-link for a bail review where he was once again denied bail on the account of him being a high flight risk. He is one of 10 suspects in a high-profile money laundering probe. His lawyer Favian Kang argued that his client should be granted bail based on new facts from his affidavit relating to his family members trying to get into Singapore to study or stay, for instance.

Singapore Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.