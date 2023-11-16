Wang Baosen Denied Bail Again in Money Laundering Probe

He was not granted bail in September so Wang Baosen returned to court via video-link for a bail review where he was once again denied bail on the account of him being a high flight risk. He is one of 10 suspects in a high-profile money laundering probe. His lawyer Favian Kang argued that his client should be granted bail based on new facts from his affidavit relating to his family members trying to get into Singapore to study or stay, for instance.

