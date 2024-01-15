Volunteer instructor jailed over death of student in SAFRA Yishun obstacle course incident

A volunteer instructor charged over the death of a 15-year-old student who had fallen from a high-element obstacle course at SAFRA Yishun in 2021 was sentenced to six months' jail by the State Courts on Monday (Jan 15). Muhammad Nurul Hakim Mohamed Din, 23, had failed to do a physical check on Jethro Puah Xin Yang's harness, resulting in the teen's leg loops coming unbuckled after he fell from the obstacle.

Without the leg buckles, the harness moved upwards and began suffocating Jethro, a secondary 4 student at Anglo-Chinese School (Independent). Nurul Hakim pleaded guilty to an amended charge of causing grievous hurt to Jethro through a rash act by illegally omitting to ensure both his leg loops were properly buckled and adjusted before dispatching the youth onto the obstacle course





