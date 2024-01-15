Volunteer Facilitator Jailed for Death of Student at Safra Yishun

A volunteer outdoor activities facilitator was sentenced to six months’ jail over the death of a 15-year-old student at Safra Yishun in 2021. The facilitator failed to do a physical check on the student's harness, resulting in the boy's leg loops getting unbuckled after he fell from a high-elements course. The facilitator pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt by committing a rash act endangering human life.





asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Volunteer instructor jailed over death of student in SAFRA Yishun obstacle course incidentA volunteer instructor charged over the death of a 15-year-old student who had fallen from a high-element obstacle course at SAFRA Yishun in 2021 was sentenced to six months' jail by the State Courts on Monday (Jan 15).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Elderly Singaporean Man Faces Isolation Due to Ill HealthIll health keeps Mr Sarmugam R Rajoo, 76, confined within the four walls of his one-room rental flat in Yishun most of the time. The former security guard collapsed at his workplace eight years ago due to his hypertension, forcing him into retirement. He now relies on the Silver Support Scheme for survival.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Volunteer instructor jailed over death of student in SAFRA Yishun obstacle course incidentA volunteer instructor charged over the death of a 15-year-old student who had fallen from a high-element obstacle course at SAFRA Yishun in 2021 was sentenced to six months' jail by the State Courts on Monday (Jan 15).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singaporean man jailed for using fake Malaysian passportA Singaporean man has been sentenced to 20 weeks in jail for using a fake Malaysian passport. Andrew Lu Eng Leong believed he was wanted by the police for his involvement in a gang fight and left for Malaysia in 1991.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

RSAF Pilot Pleads Guilty to Molesting Student at NTU DormitoryA Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) helicopter pilot admitted to molesting a female student at a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) dormitory. He will be sentenced on Feb 21.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »