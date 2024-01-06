Voluntary Screening for Latent TB Infection in Singapore

Voluntary screening for latent TB infection is being offered to residents and workers of certain areas in Singapore. The exercise aims to identify undetected active cases and prevent further transmission. Around 3,000 individuals are expected to participate.





