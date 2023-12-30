Volcanic Eruption in Iceland Disappoints Tourists

Madam Hazel Lane, a dental practice manager in London, had booked a ticket to Reykjavik to witness the volcanic eruption in Iceland. However, by the time she arrived, the lava flows had already diminished. Despite the disappointment, she still enjoyed her day in Reykjavik.





China’s ‘first coffee village’ brewing up change amid digital transformation as jobseekers give it a shot, tourists take a sipMr Wang Jiawei has long been proud that his small village in southwest China boasts some of the country’s best Arabica coffee beans. But for many years, that distinction was not enticing enough to prevent local adults from leaving. The problem was that the coffee-bean output and price were too low to support the 2,200 people living in Xinzhai in the city of Baoshan, Yunnan province, which promotes itself as “the first coffee village in China”. Like many Chinese people from relatively poor agrarian regions, farmers were generally more inclined to migrate to southern coastal factories to make a living.

You don't have to spend a fortune: Danish tourists shocked by how affordable it can be to explore SingaporeSally and Adam, travel content creators from Denmark, share their experience of exploring Singapore on a budget. Despite being known as one of the most expensive countries, they found affordable ways to enjoy their trip.

New Singapore-China Visa-Free Travel Agreement Draws Mixed ReactionsTravelling to visit family in China was a hassle during Covid-19 restrictions. The new Singapore-China visa-free travel agreement brings joy to those with families in China. Experts don't expect a significant influx of Chinese tourists.

Iceland hit by thousands of small earthquakes in volcano warningCOPENHAGEN: A seismic swarm has hit the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland with more than 5,500 small earthquakes in the last three days, raising the prospect of a volcanic eruption, the country's meteorological office (IMO) said on Friday (Oct 27).

'Orange like the sun': Visitors flock to Iceland volcanoREYKJAVIK: Despite warnings to stay away from Iceland's latest volcanic eruption near Reykjavik, a group of curious visitors told AFP they couldn't resist the lure of lava that is 'orange like the sun'. While volcanologists say the eruption remains 'low intensity' for now, initial estimates indicate t

