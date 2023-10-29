Voiceover artist accused of putting on 'fake' accent rants: 'We're entitled to what we want to do'

In a video, Caitanya Tan defended herself, saying that she is from Singapore, “a multinational, multiracial country”.

She went on to credit her primary school teacher, Mrs Bingham, who is half British and half Singaporean: “The only reason I’m able to use my voice and the way I speak to make money right now is because of Mrs Bingham.”

Caitanya emphasised the importance of not judging others based on how they choose to speak, saying: “We’re entitled to what we want to do.”Another person agreed that she didn’t have an accent but articulated well while another praised her clear pronunciation such that there was no need for subtitles. headtopics.com

One commenter mentioned that her accent seemed mixed, to which Caitanya agreed and explained that it was due to her time spent abroad working. On her TikTok account, Caitanya posts voice impersonation videos. One of her most popular ones involves recreating the MRT announcements on the train.Caitanya is also an actress who has appeared on drama series such as Point of Entry, Tanglin and Netflix's Mr Midnight. She has also done commercials for brands such as Siemens, Yahoo and Vice Asia.

Singapore English is 'very, very efficient' as it uses as few sounds as possible, says British YouTuber

Now even scanning QR code to use desktop version of WhatsApp may not be safe, thanks to scammersWatch out for fake “WhatsApp Web” websites. Read more ⮕

Police issue warning about fake WhatsApp Web phishing websitesVictims would only find out that their accounts have been compromised when they are notified by their contacts of unusual requests. Read more ⮕

Beware of phishing scam involving fake ‘WhatsApp Web’ pages: PolicePay close attention to what is in your Web browser’s address bar the next time you log into WhatsApp Web. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Woman accused of assisting ex-boyfriend’s suicide said she tried convincing him against it: PoliceA funeral director accused of helping her former boyfriend to end his life told the police that she... Read more ⮕

IRAS warns public of scammers sending fake tax noticesTo safeguard taxpayers from falling victim to such scams, IRAS has stressed that it only issues secure tax-related notices through the official platform, myTax Portal. Read more ⮕