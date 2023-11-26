Visiting the Stunning Hill Station of Darjeeling

Darjeeling, in the Himalayan foothills, is famous for its tea, its elevated railroad and the view of dawn breaking over Mount Everest. A writer fulfilled a childhood dream of visiting. Darjeeling and Kangchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world, on the background. (Photo: iStock/Alexander Reshnya)Ever since I was a little girl I’d dreamed of going to Darjeeling. My imagination was captivated by this town nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas in the Indian state of West Bengal.

Surrounded by lush, terraced tea gardens that extend across rolling hills, with the majestic snow-capped mountains behind them, Darjeeling is one of India’s most stunning hill stations, known as the Queen of the Mountains. Originally set up in the 1800s as a summer retreat for British officials, it was leased to them by the Kingdom of Sikkim, and subsequently annexed to the British Raj in India. This history is still evident in its architecture and churches. A tea estate in the foothills of the Himalayas, in the Indian state of West Benga





