Violent Crimes in Australia

Such violent crimes are rare in Australia , a country of about 26 million people, which implemented one of the world’s toughest gun laws more than two decades ago. A man went on a shooting spree at a cafe and tourist site at the former colonial prison of Port Arthur in the island state of Tasmania, killing 35 people. He used military-style weapons that he had bought without background checks. The incident prompted Australia to implement some of the world’s toughest gun laws.

In another incident, two hostages, including the gunman, were killed when police stormed a cafe in Sydney’s Martin Place to free hostages held at gunpoint for 16 hours. The gunman, Monis, a self-styled sheikh from Iran who received political asylum in 2001, was well known to the Australian authorities, having been charged as an accessory to murder and with dozens of counts of sexual and indecent assault. Additionally, a man deliberately drove into pedestrians in Melbourne, killing five and injuring more than 20. Police stated that the incident was not terrorism-related. The 26-year-old driver had a history of family violence. Please verify your e-mail to read this subscriber-only article in full

Australia Violent Crimes Shooting Spree Hostage Situation Car Attack

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Straits Times / 🏆 8. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sydney mall stabbing: A history of violent crimes in AustraliaAn attacker fatally knifed six people in a Sydney mall on April 13.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

ComfortDelGro Australia Acquires A2B AustraliaComfortDelGro Australia's subsidiary, CDC Private Mobility Pty Ltd, has successfully acquired A2B Australia, expanding its taxi network to over 9,000 vehicles.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

UK children exposed to violent content online, see it as 'inevitable', report findsLONDON - Children in Britain stumble on violent content online, including material promoting self-harm, while still at primary school and say it is an 'inevitable part' of using the internet, according to research published on Friday (March 15).

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Rise in Antisemitic and Anti-Muslim Hate Crimes in Toronto During Gaza WarThe number of antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes in Canada's largest city of Toronto have risen significantly during the war in Gaza that followed Hamas' deadly Oct 7 attack inside Israel, Toronto police said on Monday (March 18). Toronto has seen 69 arrests and 173 charges related to hate crimes during this period, police Chief Myron Demkiw said in a statement. Since October 2023, Toronto has witnessed 203 confirmed hate crimes, a 93 per cent rise from a year ago, the statement added.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Police Officer Shares Emotional Toll of Investigating Child Sexual Abuse CrimesASP Jane Chen, a police officer investigating child sexual abuse crimes, discusses the emotional toll of going through explicit materials during investigations. Despite the challenges, she believes that saving even one child is worth it.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Italy considers tougher penalties for AI-related crimesMILAN/ROME :Italy's government is mulling tougher penalties for crimes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools including market rigging and money laundering, according to a draft law bill seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »