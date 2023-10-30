Vietnam seeks to arrest lenders for alleged fraud after bank run

HANOI - Vietnam’s police issued arrest warrants for two former chairs of Saigon Commercial Bank, which experienced a bank run last year after customers feared the lender was tied to a real estate conglomerate under investigation for fraud.

Police also announced a nationwide hunt for the bank’s former chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thu Suong and ex-deputy chief executive Chiem Minh Dung, who’ve been charged with alleged banking regulation violations.Police are also seeking the arrests of three board members and a former deputy director of one of the bank’s branches.

They were connected with an investigation into the issuance and trading of bonds of related companies, where trillions of dong were allegedly misappropriated in 2018 and 2019. Police announced earlier this month that they’re seeking assistance from investors in an ongoing investigation into real estate firm Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group. headtopics.com

After the bank run last year, the State Bank put privately-held Saigon Commercial Bank under “special scrutiny” and directed four state-run banks to help manage it.

