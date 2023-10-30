Vietnam seeks to arrest lenders for alleged fraud after bank run

HANOI - Vietnam’s police issued arrest warrants for two former chairs of Saigon Commercial Bank, which experienced a bank run last year after customers feared the lender was tied to a real estate conglomerate under investigation for fraud.
Police also announced a nationwide hunt for the bank’s former chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thu Suong and ex-deputy chief executive Chiem Minh Dung, who’ve been charged with alleged banking regulation violations.Police are also seeking the arrests of three board members and a former deputy director of one of the bank’s branches.
They were connected with an investigation into the issuance and trading of bonds of related companies, where trillions of dong were allegedly misappropriated in 2018 and 2019. Police announced earlier this month that they’re seeking assistance from investors in an ongoing investigation into real estate firm Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group. headtopics.com
After the bank run last year, the State Bank put privately-held Saigon Commercial Bank under “special scrutiny” and directed four state-run banks to help manage it.
Singapore Headlines
Commercial property demand softens for fifth-straight quarter: studypstrongSome investors are holding off investment plans due to the rising interest rates./strong/p pSingapore's occupancy demand softened for the fifth consecutive quarter in Q3, dropping to just +20% compared to the +28% reported in Q2, according to the RICS Q3 Global Commercial Property Monitor – Singapore. Read more ⮕