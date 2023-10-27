Vietnam Jan-Oct foreign investment inflows up 2.4% year-on-year

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Hai Phong city, Vietnam July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kham/File photoHANOI : Vietnam saw foreign investment inflows in the first 10 months of 2023 rise 2.4 per cent from the same period a year earlier to $18 billion, the investment ministry said on Friday.

Foreign investment pledges - which indicate the size of future disbursements - rose 14.7 per cent from a year earlier to $25.76 billion, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said in a statement. Of the pledges, 73.1 per cent would go to manufacturing and processing, and 8.3 per cent are to be invested in real estate businesses, it said.

Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong were among the largest sources of foreign investment over the January-October period.

