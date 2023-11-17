Veteran Singapore Actor Tang Hu Passes Away at 84

Veteran Singapore actor Tang Hu passed away at the age of 84 after being admitted to the hospital for toe inflammation and fever. Known for his roles in Singapore-made drama serials, Tang had suffered from diabetes and had to amputate his little toe and later his right leg. He had been fitted with a prosthetic leg and was resting at home.





