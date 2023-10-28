Very few Malaysians can afford to retire. What went wrong?

During the pandemic, some Malaysians emptied almost all their Employees Provident Fund savings that ordinarily could not be withdrawn before age 55.KUALA LUMPUR: Norazlan Ismail can usually be found behind the wheel of his taxi. But in March, the 49-year-old set off on foot for the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, from his home town in Johor.

He had more than RM57,000 in his EPF account and hoped for a “last” round of withdrawals, after workers had previously been given dispensation to dip into their accounts to cushion the impact of the pandemic.But other than a few blisters, he has gained little in the months since his journey and still cannot afford much on his income from driving.. “I need (money for) my daily expenditure, my children’s education. I also need to repay my loans. … Sometimes I don’t even have money to buy milk.

“Some of our members do fall into poverty at retirement or even before retirement because they don’t have the capacity to continue generating the kind of income they need.”Despite this state of affairs, calls for a further EPF withdrawal have grown louder, by not only Norazlan but also opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional, as inflation pushes up the cost of living. headtopics.com

Did the previous administrations make the right move in unlocking the EPF? Or is Malaysia facing a retirement time bomb? Is it a crisis that can be defused? What would happen if the pension funds cannot be replenished?For those who drew down on their EPF accounts during the pandemic, it is not just a case of depleted funds now. There has been an opportunity cost: The interest their accounts would have paid from EPF investment earnings.

“I don’t think the government would’ve been able raise enough money at a reasonable rate. So that’s why they made the decision — use your own money to save yourself.”

