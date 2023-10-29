Verstappen takes record 16th win of the season in Mexico

The Dutch 26-year-old also equalled French great Alain Prost's haul of 51 career wins with his fifth triumph in six editions of the Mexican race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez."We are experiencing an incredible season. Today, we had to start P3 but I think the pace of the car was very, very good," said Verstappen, who set the previous record of 15 last year and has already secured his third title in a row.

Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton finished second, with a bonus point for fastest lap, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third in a race red-flagged and restarted just before the halfway point when Haas's Kevin Magnussen crashed heavily.

The retirement left Perez only 20 points clear of Hamilton in the battle for second place, a priority now for Red Bull who have never finished a season with their drivers first and second. George Russell was sixth for Mercedes, Australian Daniel Ricciardo scored his first points for AlphaTauri in seventh and compatriot Oscar Piastri was eighth for McLaren.The race was halted for barrier repairs after 34 of the 71 laps when Magnussen's Haas crashed heavily following a suspected right rear suspension failure. headtopics.com

The race resumed from a standing re-start, with Verstappen leading away from pole and Leclerc second on the hard tyres but seven-times world champion Hamilton was right behind on mediums.